12,331 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. 1,612,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,272. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

