Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,383 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

