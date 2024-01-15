Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 290,643 Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,643 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JOET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 8,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $83.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.