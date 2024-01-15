Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
XAR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.58. 90,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,800. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.