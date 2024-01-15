Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XAR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.58. 90,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,800. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.