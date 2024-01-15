Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $115.87. 54,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

