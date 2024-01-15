Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 10,246 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. 1,646,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.