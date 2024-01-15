Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XHB stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.42. 1,885,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.