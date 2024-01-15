Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.92. 1,410,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,344. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

