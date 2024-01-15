Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

XME traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

