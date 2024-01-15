Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 376,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,089. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

