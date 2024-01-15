Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.24. 3,195,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,367. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.54 and a fifty-two week high of $330.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

