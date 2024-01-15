Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 14,351 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 2.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.09% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 886,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,011 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

