Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 109,870 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1,504.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,870 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after buying an additional 247,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

