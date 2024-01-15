Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,621,000 after purchasing an additional 236,342 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 425,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,742,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,944. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

