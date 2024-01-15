Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 10,226 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 2,718,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

