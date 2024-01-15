Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 10,226 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 2,718,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.