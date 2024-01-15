Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %
PH opened at $460.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.60 and its 200-day moving average is $412.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $297.12 and a 52-week high of $465.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
