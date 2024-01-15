XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Evercore ISI raised XPO from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.86.

XPO stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

