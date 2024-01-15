Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) vs. Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Financial Contrast

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Worthington Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gerdau pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Worthington Steel and Gerdau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gerdau 0 4 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Worthington Steel currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Gerdau has a consensus price target of $5.41, suggesting a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Gerdau’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gerdau is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

This table compares Worthington Steel and Gerdau’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.44 billion 0.41 N/A N/A N/A Gerdau $15.96 billion 0.49 $2.21 billion $0.97 4.55

Gerdau has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and Gerdau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A Gerdau 11.27% 16.81% 10.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Gerdau shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gerdau beats Worthington Steel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. It also offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. In addition, the company operates three mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.