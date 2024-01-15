WEMIX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $923.40 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $923.40 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 950,397,897 coins and its circulating supply is 355,091,648 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 950,356,214.7713643 with 352,400,824.3505057 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.61057962 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $15,163,972.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

