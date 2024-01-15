Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $236.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $235.00.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

