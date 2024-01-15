Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $55.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTLE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Vital Energy stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.15. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

