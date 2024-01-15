Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $433.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $434.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $11,328,892 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

