Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,178. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.68% and a negative net margin of 1,507.90%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,538,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,067,728.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,538,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,067,728.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $63,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,658 shares in the company, valued at $303,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.