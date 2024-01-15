Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,178. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.69.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.68% and a negative net margin of 1,507.90%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
