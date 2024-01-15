Verge Market Capitalization Tops $57.97 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $57.97 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,724.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00162563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.69 or 0.00586723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00363289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00200400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.