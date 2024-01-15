Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $149.38. 1,779,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

