Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

