Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2024

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 892.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.