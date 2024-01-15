Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $70.36.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
