Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,022. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

