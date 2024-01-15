Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,011. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

