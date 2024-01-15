Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.48. 1,467,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.