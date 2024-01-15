Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.48. 1,467,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

