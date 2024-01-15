Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.50. 3,276,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

