USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

