UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.