UBS Group Trims Orion (NYSE:OEC) Target Price to $32.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Orion Stock Performance

OEC opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Orion by 101.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion by 121.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Orion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

