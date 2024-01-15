TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,478.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,742 shares of company stock worth $97,780 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

