Triumph Capital Management Sells 34,499 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 797,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,056. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

