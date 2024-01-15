Triumph Capital Management Invests $2.52 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 1.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2,261.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,022,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 978,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 632.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 320,965 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $6,593,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $5,760,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS UAUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. 24,977 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

