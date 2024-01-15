Triumph Capital Management Invests $1.22 Million in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 3.26% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOUP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $452,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $414,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000.

Get Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Price Performance

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.61. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.