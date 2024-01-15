Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 625,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

