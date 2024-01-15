Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 136.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,489. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.