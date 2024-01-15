Triumph Capital Management Increases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,133. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

