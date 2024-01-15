Triumph Capital Management Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.