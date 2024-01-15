Triumph Capital Management Has $5.89 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,234 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

FIXD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

