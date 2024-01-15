Triumph Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 286.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after purchasing an additional 516,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,808 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.80. 1,058,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

