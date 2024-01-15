Triumph Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.99. 5,182,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,611. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $439.80. The company has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

