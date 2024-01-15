Triumph Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,855. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.