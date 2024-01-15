Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 4.06% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MISL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.99. 51,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $25.59.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.