Triumph Capital Management Acquires 5,813 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 620,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 370,632 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 5,254,687 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

