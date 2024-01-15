Triumph Capital Management Acquires 578 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,944,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,992,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

